BOE May Need to Tighten Policy More Aggressively

Recent economic data suggest that the Bank of England may need to tighten monetary policy more aggressively to fight inflation, Saxo Bank says. “Jobs figures and inflation data showed the BOE might need to be more aggressive in tightening the economy,” it says. However, the gilt yield curve bull-steepened after Wednesday’s inflation data, meaning gilts rallied, with shorter-dated securities gaining the most, pushing down their yields more than those at the long end. This happened as “markets pared back on rate hike expectations as inflation is still in line with the BOE’s projections,” the bank says. ([email protected])

Companies News:

Standard Chartered Operating Profit Rises 4%

Standard Chartered reported operating income of $3.3 billion and swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter, thanks to higher income from its financial-markets business and better cost efficiency.

—

Mondi to Sell Personal-Care Components Business for EUR615 Mln

Mondi PLC said Thursday that it will sell its personal-care components business to Nitto Denko Corp. for 615 million euros ($699.5 million) as it focuses on expanding its business in packaging.

—

Moneysupermarket.com 2021 Pretax Profit Fell on Poor Energy, Travel Markets

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC on Thursday reported a fall in pretax profit for 2021, as higher wholesale energy prices and a poor travel market hit revenue.

—

BATM Advanced Communications Sees 2021 Revenue, Ebitda Ahead on Growth in Operations

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. said Thursday that it expects to report 2021 revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization slightly ahead of market expectations after strong growth from operations.

—

Aveva Revenue Fell in 3Q of FY2022; ARR Rose 9.6% in Jan-Dec 2021

Aveva Group PLC said Thursday that on a constant-currency basis revenue declined on year by a low-single-digit rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, and that annualized recurring revenue, or ARR, rose 9.6% in the 12 months to Dec. 31.

—

Reckitt Benckiser Swung to 2021 Loss; Sees 2022 Like-For-Like Growth Ahead of Expectations

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC on Thursday reported a swing to pretax loss for 2021 due to higher operating loss, despite revenue on a like-for-like basis being ahead of expectations.

—

Checkit FY 2022 Annual Recurring Revenue Grew on Higher US Booking Sales

Checkit PLC said Thursday that annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2022 rose when compared with the prior year due to strong sales bookings in the second half.

—

Safestore 1Q Revenue, Occupancy Rose on Strong U.K. Performance

Safestore Holdings PLC said Thursday that its fiscal 2022 first-quarter revenue and closing occupancy increased thanks to a strong performance in the U.K., complemented by good results from Paris and Spain.

—

Shield Therapeutics 2021 Revenue Fell Against Strong Comparative

Shield Therapeutics PLC said Thursday that its total 2021 revenue fell significantly, in line with market expectations, as the comparative period included a major milestone payment.

—

Inspiration Healthcare Expects FY 2022 Beat Despite Difficult Trading Environment

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC said Thursday that it expects beat market expectations for fiscal 2022, despite supply-chain issues and cost increases.

Source: Dow Jones