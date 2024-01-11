BoE’s Bailey says he hopes mortgage rates will keep on falling
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday he hoped that the recent fall in the cost of mortgages would continue.
“Obviously we have had a big change in market interest rates in the last few months and so the cost of mortgages is coming down,” Bailey told lawmakers in parliament at a Treasury Committee hearing.
He said he did not want to comment on the outlook for monetary policy “but let’s just take the market for a moment – obviously that is feeding through into mortgage costs and I hope that is something that continues.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Milliken and UK bureau, writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)