BoE’s Mann sees no troubling inflation signs

Bank of England interest rate-setter Catherine Mann said on Tuesday that inflation signals from financial markets and the labour market were not troubling, and there were signs that the pace of growth in energy prices was cooling.

“The signal there is not troubling,” Mann said, referring to five-year ahead inflation expectations priced into financial markets. “Transitory, yes. Troubling, no.”

Mann was speaking in a panel discussion organised by the United States’ National Association for Business Economics.

Source: Reuters