Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / BofA Global Research cuts 2023 China growth forecast after weak May data

BofA Global Research cuts 2023 China growth forecast after weak May data

in World Economy News 16/06/2023

BofA Global Research on Friday trimmed its China economic growth forecast for 2023, becoming the second Wall Street bank to revise forecast after the country’s May industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts.

Economists led by Helen Qiao said they now expect China’s economy to expand 5.7% this year, compared with an earlier estimate of 6.3% growth.

On Thursday, J.P.Morgan cut its China GDP growth forecast for 2023 by 40 basis points to 5.5%.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software