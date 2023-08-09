Bogdan Raciega joins IWMA Scientific Council

The International Water Mist Association (IWMA) have announced that Bogdan Raciega has joined the IWMA Scientific Council. Bogdan Raciega works as fire laboratory director for the Baltic Fire Laboratory in Tuchom, Poland.

Bogdan first dealt with water mist nearly ten years ago. He is an expert in the Polish Committee for Standardization in Warsaw and also a member of the CEN / TC 191 / WG 10 in Brussels.

As far as his marine expertise goes, some of the experiences under his belt are +550 full-scale fire tests witness for marine and land-based water mist systems, +300 marine projects under IMO (International Maritime Organization) rules, +35 Safe Return to Port (SRtP) vessels with water mist systems in compliance with MSC.1/Circular.1369.

Bogdan is also IWMA’s representative at the European Commission (Expert Group on Marine Safety.

Bettina McDowell, IWMA General Manager, explains: “The IWMA Scientific Council evaluates the submissions for the annual International Water Mist Conference and for the IWMA Young Talent Award. The members also answer questions from the industrial community and the interested public.”

Source: IWMA