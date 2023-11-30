Boiler Control Optimization System “ULTY-V plus” Wins Innovative Power Technology of the Year at Asian Power Awards 2023

“ULTY-V plus,” a system offered by NYK IDEMITSU Green Solutions Co., Ltd.* (YIG), which is a joint venture based in Tokyo and formed by Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., NYK Trading Corporation, and NYK Line, has granted the Innovative Power Technology of the Year award at the Asian Power Awards 2023 event.

The Asian Power Awards is an award program sponsored by Asian Power, a Singapore-based trade journal for the electric power industry. The program recognizes and honors projects, technological developments, products, and business executives for their excellent achievements and initiatives in various categories related to the electric power industry. This year marks the 19th year of the program. In the Innovative Power Technology category, companies are honored every year for their innovative technological development achievements related to the electric power industry.

YIG’s award-winning ULTY-V plus is a system that can be connected to the boiler control system of a power generation plant to automatically optimize various boiler operating parameters such as the fuel loading rate and the pressure of main steam using the power of artificial intelligence (AI), thus improving reductions in fuel usage and carbon dioxide emissions. It was chosen for the award this year for its unique technology anda lot of customer’s satisfaction. This is the first time that a control technology aimed at improving energy efficiency in an innovative power generation field has been honored in this category.

ULTY-V plus is a time-proven solution that has assisted many customers since its launch 20 years ago, and YIG will continue to expand its sales in Southeast Asian countries.

Building on our existing ULTY and AI expertise, YIG is currently developing a fully autonomous and integrated optimization architecture that comprises a wide range of efficiency improvement solutions that can be applied to thermal generation plants and peripheral facilities. In this August, YIG launched ULTY-V plus AT, an advanced type that is positioned as a successor to ULTY-V plus. YIG remains committed to developing technological products that respond to the needs of our customers and contributing to low-carbon world.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha