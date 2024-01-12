BOJ considers lowering FY2024 inflation outlook to mid-2% range – Jiji

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering lowering its inflation outlook for fiscal year 2024 to the mid-2% range in the upcoming quarterly forecast, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

The central bank’s latest inflation outlook for the year starting April stands at 2.8%, in the last report released in October. Recent falls in prices would prompt the downgrade in the new report due on Jan. 23, Jiji said without citing a source.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has pledged to keep the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy intact until wage increases become widespread enough to keep inflation sustainably around its 2% target.

Source: Reuters