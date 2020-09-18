Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / BOJ Kuroda says will work closely with new government to combat COVID-19 pain

BOJ Kuroda says will work closely with new government to combat COVID-19 pain

in World Economy News 19/09/2020

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank will work closely with the new government led by Yoshihide Suga to combat the pain inflicted on the economy by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Japan’s economy will likely follow an improving trend. But the pace of improvement will only be moderate as the impact of COVID-19 remains worldwide,” Kuroda said in an online seminar hosted by the Asian Development Bank.

“The BOJ will continue supporting the economy in cooperation with the new government,” he added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software