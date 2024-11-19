BOJ will keep raising rates if economy in line with forecast, Gov Ueda says

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank will keep raising interest rates if economic and price developments move in line with its forecasts.

“The timing for when we’ll adjust the degree of our monetary support will depend on the economic, price and financial outlook,” Ueda said in a speech in the central Japan city of Nagoya, adding that the BOJ will scrutinise various risks including from overseas and market developments.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)