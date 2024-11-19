Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / BOJ will keep raising rates if economy in line with forecast, Gov Ueda says

BOJ will keep raising rates if economy in line with forecast, Gov Ueda says

in World Economy News 19/11/2024

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank will keep raising interest rates if economic and price developments move in line with its forecasts.

“The timing for when we’ll adjust the degree of our monetary support will depend on the economic, price and financial outlook,” Ueda said in a speech in the central Japan city of Nagoya, adding that the BOJ will scrutinise various risks including from overseas and market developments.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×