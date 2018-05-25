Bomin Launches 2020-Compliant ULSFO in ARA

The Bomin Group, a leading global physical supplier and trader of marine fuels, yesterday announced that it is now delivering Ultra-Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (ULSFO) to vessels calling in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region (ARA).

The ULSFO product is 0.1% maximum sulphur, and it complies with MARPOL Annex VI regulations in current designated Emissions Control Areas (ECAs), as well as the impending global 0.5% sulphur limit, which will come into force in 2020. Deliveries will be carried out by the certified barges which Bomin employs in the region. The five state-of-the-art barges, all of which have fast pumping rates to maximise speed throughout the delivery process, are operated out of Antwerp, but also support customers who require bunkers in Rotterdam, Ghent, Flushing, and other ports across the ARA region. Bomin also provides a range of other quality products in the region, including IFO 380 and DMA 0.1%.

Angela Beyens, Commercial Manager, Bomin Belgium, commented: “We are pleased that we can offer our customers a high quality product which is not only compliant with the current ECA rules, but also the upcoming 2020 regulations. Bomin is committed to working in partnership with its our customers to provide the highest level of service standards, maximizing operational and cost efficiencies, as well as ensuring the delivery of quality products where our customers need them.”

Jan Christensen, Head of Global Bunker Operations, Bomin Group, commented: “ARA is one of the most important regions for our customers, with real demand for a full spectrum of quality products and the provision of ULSFO will ensure that we can continue to provide the energy they need to compliantly fuel all their operations.”

While the ULSFO product is applicable for current ECA zones, shipowners and operators also need to prepare to transition their fuel system from 3.5% sulphur to 0.5% prior to the 1st January 2020 deadline.

Indeed in the second half of 2019 shipowners would benefit economically from consuming 0.1% fuel to clean their high-sulphur fuel-systems rather than cleaning, or needing to dry-dock pre-2020 to ensure compliance with 0.5% sulphur in 2020. Without cleaning or conducting several voyages on 0.1% fuel, shipowners risk not being compliant in time.

Source: The Bomin Group