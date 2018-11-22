Bomin sells Belgium operations

The Bomin Group, a leading physical supplier of marine fuels, announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its Belgium operations to certain individuals of the Somers family, controlling the tanker shipping company Somtrans. Bomin announced in September 2018 that it was exiting the bunker market in Antwerp.

The purchasers will acquire 100 percent of the shares in Bomin Belgium, located in Antwerp. Subject to merger clearance, the deal is expected to be formally concluded on December 31, 2018. As from January 2019 the company will be rebranded.

Jan Christensen, Managing Director, Bomin Group, commented: “Since we made the announcement in September that we were exiting the Belgium bunkering market, we have been in discussions with a number of parties regarding the sale of the business. I am very pleased that this agreement has been signed and that the employees of Bomin Belgium will be able to continue the business.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Ronald Somers, CEO of the Somtrans Group, said: “This is a significant time for our family as we look to enter the bunkering market, providing our customers with even more value, and creating the opportunity to build longer-term, partnership-based relationships with them. In acquiring Bomin Belgium we are gaining a valuable operation, founded on integrity, quality, in-depth market knowledge and values, which are wholly attuned to ours.”

The Bomin Group has been active in the bunker business for more than 40 years via its subsidiaries and is an independent supplier of marine fuel. Bomin is 100 percent owned by Mabanaft.

Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of energy supply, trading and logistics. Mabanaft‘s business encompasses the import and wholesale of petroleum products. Furthermore, the company is active in bunker services, service stations, end-consumer business, lubricants and biofuels.

Source: Bomin Group