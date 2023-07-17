Boost in LNG activity drives up EU shipping emissions in 2022

Carbon emissions from Europe’s shipping sector jumped to three-year highs in 2022 as rise in LNG vessel activity pushed up emitters, EU data showed.

Ships traveling within the EU territorial waters emitted 128.2 million mtCO2e, up 3% from the previous year, and the highest since 2019, according to European Maritime Safety Agency data, released on July 13.

Containerships and bulk carriers were the biggest emitters, releasing 37.2 million mtCO2e and 17.4 million mtCO2e respectively in 2022. But LNG tankers and cruise ships observed big rises in emissions.

LNG carriers emitted 10.10 million mtCO2e last year, up 50% from 2021, data showed.

Europe’s reliance on seaborne LNG imports has soared in the past year, as the region has had to wean itself off Russian piped gas and LNG following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Decarbonization

European NGO Transport & Environment said this data shows the need for more regulation and for more investment in energy efficiency and green fuels.

“Carbon emissions are at a three year high as shipping companies continue to go all guns blazing. Europe’s shipping giants are up there with coal plants and airlines as the continent’s biggest polluters,” said Jacob Armstrong, shipping manager at Transport & Environment. “Without stricter regulations, shipping companies will continue to spurn investments in efficiency and green fuels.”

The EU is hoping to introduce regulations on greenhouse gas emissions from shipping before global rules are in place.

Brussels is scheduled to extend the bloc’s emissions trading system (EU ETS) to cover maritime transportation from 2024 and introduce FuelEU Maritime to regulate the GHG intensity of marine fuels from 2025. Both regulatory pieces will only apply to vessels sailing to, from and between EU ports.

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organization plans to bring into force a global pricing mechanism on emissions and world-wide GHG intensity standards in 2027.

In early July, the IMO set targets to reduce GHG from international shipping by 20%-30% by 2030 and 70%-80% by 2040, against 2008 levels, before reaching net-zero emissions close to 2050. The EU has aimed to achieve net-zero emissions within its economy by 2050.

Source: Platts