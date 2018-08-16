Boskalis Westminster : Mr. Bart Heijermans appointed to Boskalis Board of Management

During yesterday’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Heijermans was appointed to the Board of Management of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. for a term until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022.

Mr. Heijermans will have the ultimate responsibility for the Offshore Energy division with effect from 1 September 2018.

Mr. Heijermans has extensive experience and a sound track record in the offshore industry, recently serving as CEO and Board Member of subsea services provider DeepOcean.

Prior to that, he held various senior management positions at companies including Helix Energy Solutions and Shell. Mr. Heijermans has a civil engineering degree from Delft University of Technology.

Source: Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.