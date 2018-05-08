BOSTCO fuel oil terminal in Texas to undergo maintenance in late May

The two ship docks at the Battleground Oil Specialty Terminal Company (BOSTCO) in La Porte, Texas, will undergo maintenance from May 21-26, the company announced in an email late Friday.

The BOSTCO terminal, one of the major fuel oil terminals in the Houston Ship Channel, is one of the largest in the region, with a capacity of 6.5 million barrels. The terminal stores residual fuel, feedstocks, distillates and other black oils, according to the terminal website.

The email stated that the two ship docks would be “out of service” due to the maintenance and repairs.

A source from Kinder Morgan, the majority owner of the terminal, said the barge docks and tank-to-tank transfers would be unaffected by the repairs later in the month. The source added that maintenance on their docks and other infrastructure is routine, and this case was not due to any particular incident or weather event.

Multiple sources in the US Gulf Coast HSFO market said they expected operations at the terminal to be affected by this closure. A total of 1.1 million mt of fuel oil was fixed in April out of the USGC to Singapore for loading in May, S&P Global Platts fixture report data showed.

One USGC trader said an outage of the terminal’s ship docks could affect any company looking to load significant volumes of fuel oil in this given time.

Source: Platts