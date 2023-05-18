bound4blue and Oceanking team up to offer innovative wind-assisted propulsion technology in Greece and Cyprus

bound4blue and Oceanking have announced a partnership to jointly expand access to the eSAIL technology in Greece and Cyprus.

As a trusted provider of marine technology solutions, Oceanking has established a strong reputation in the industry for their team’s expertise, delivering integrated solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

bound4blue, on the other hand, is a market leader in wind-assisted propulsion technology, with its product, the eSAIL, which offers a unique and efficient system to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The eSAIL is a wind-assisted propulsion system known as suction sail. Suction sails combine the positive features of both wingsails (ease of operation, low power consumption, excellent capacity to sail upwind) and flettner rotors (high lift, small size), resulting in the most payback-efficient technology in the market.

“We are excited to work with Oceanking in this important shipping business region. We share a common commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and we are confident that our collaboration will enable us to provide even more value to the industry,” says David Ferrer, CTO of bound4blue.

Carola Yannouli, General Manager at OCEANKING, noted, “In the path towards zero emissions, the Greek shipping industry needs proven and cost-efficient technologies. We’re excited to work with bound4blue and provide our clients with an innovative, but proven technology to meet their decarbonization goals. We’re looking forward to a strong partnership and to assisting shipping companies to become more profitable and sustainable.”

Source: bound4blue