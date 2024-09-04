bound4blue eSAIL® receives DNV Type Approval validating quality and accelerating adoption

bound4blue has taken another step forward in its mission to lead shipping’s “wind power revolution” with the news that its unique eSAIL® has received full Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) from DNV. The issued certificate validates complete compliance with the classification society’s Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) technical standard, demonstrating that the team’s breakthrough suction sail technology is in line with the industry’s most advanced rule set.

With the TADC in place, bound4blue expects “accelerated technical due diligence processes” with customers, paving the way for a simpler system roll-out. This will help shipowners, removing the burden of individual quality validation, speeding up access to eSAIL® benefits including reduced fuel consumption and emissions, lower OPEX, and simplified compliance with the most stringent regulatory demands.

Renewable results

bound4blue sees the eSAIL® as a key enabler for maritime’s green energy transition.

The fully autonomous system works by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface, generating exceptional propulsive efficiency. The simple, low weight and easy to install units significantly cut main engine loads, fuel use and emissions.

It’s a proposition that has won contracts with shipowners and operators including Odfjell, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Amasus, Marflet, Louis Dreyfus Company, and more.

David Ferrer, Co-founder and CTO, bound4blue, believes the TADC from DNV can now be the catalyst for a new wave of growth.

Accelerating adoption

Ferrer comments: “We’ve always been focused on developing a technology according to the very highest standards and meeting the most rigorous quality and safety requirements. Receiving the TADC from DNV provides third-party validation of that excellence, quality stamping our system and helping fast-track customer due diligence procedures. We believe this will work to accelerate the adoption process and facilitate further orders.”

He continues: “Wind has massive potential for the maritime industry, both as a renewable energy source, but also as a tool to enable other alternative fuels. However, some owners and operators, understandably, may not know where to turn in this emerging segment. This approval consolidates our position as a preferred partner, with a proven system, and we aim to leverage it to cement our standing at the vanguard of the coming wind revolution.”

Class developments

The TADC (DNV Standard ST-0511 Wind-assisted Propulsion Systems) prepares the ground for eSAIL® installation onboard DNV classed vessels.

Speaking of the DNV certification, Hasso Hoffmeister, Senior Principal Engineer at DNV Maritime, notes: “Wind is an inexhaustible, free, zero carbon energy source, which is receiving increasing attention within the maritime industry. To harness its potential, owners require trusted systems, with validated technical and design compliance, to ensure the highest quality standards. DNV, with our world leading expertise is committed to helping our customers innovate and build confidence in these new technologies on a foundation of trust.”

“Our cooperation with the team at bound4blue has been excellent, and we’re very pleased to award this certification. We look forward to seeing the growth of wind as a green energy source for vessels worldwide, as we work together to make the maritime industry even more sustainable for the generations to come.”

Compliant benefits

bound4blue eSAILs® are easy to install, simple to operate and maintain – with very few moving parts – and suitable for almost all shipping types. They can be fitted as retrofits on a broad range of vessels, as well as newbuilds.

The units enhance compliance with existing and upcoming regulations, including improving vessel CII ratings, boosting EEDI and EEXI, complying with the advent of FuelEU Maritime, and contributing to saved allowances within the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

With eSAIL® having received the TADC from DNV, bound4blue is now undertaking other certification processes, with more certifications to follow.

Source: bound4blue