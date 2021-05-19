Bourse-listed ports release quarterly financial reports

The Kingdom’s two bourse-listed ports latest financial disclosures indicate international trade is beginning to bounce back in earnest.

While still not reaching pre-pandemic levels, both Preah Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PSAP) and Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) continued an upward trajectory.

PSAP – the Kingdom’s only deep-sea port – registered a pre-tax profit of some $9.875 million – a substantial increase from approximately $1.105 million during the same period last year, according to its interim statement.

PSAP’s total revenue increased from some $17.618 million to approximately $19.973 million. About $4.933 million was generated from three key customers during the period, the company noted.

The port derived most of its revenue from stevedoring charges amounting to approximately $9.362 million, an increase of about $7.706 million year-on-year.

Total assets for the company were valued at $94.001 million, with inventories accounting for under one-third at $36.586 million.

PPAP reported a 23.76 percent increase in pre-tax profit to $3.913 million, according to its disclosure. Total revenue increased by 2.51 percent to $7.165 million. It ended the first quarter with some $210.583 million in assets.

A total of 44 percent of the firm’s revenue was sourced from stevedoring services. This revenue amounted to $3.157 million, while 36 percent was derived from lift-on-lift -off services, which amounted to atotal of $2.594 million.

The firm saw a 6 percent increase in revenue from port operations, raising $7.753 million. However, it saw revenue from its role as a port authority dip 18 percent year-on-year to $1.116 million.

Earlier this month, the PPAP reached an all-time high during trading on the Cambodia securities exchange after shareholders voted overwhelmingly to maintain its 6.5 percent dividend payout ratio.

PSAP shares, which trade under the symbol PAS, closed down 60 riels yesterday at 14,540 riels per share. PPAP was up 40 riels yesterday to settle at 15,720 riels a share.

