BP Azerbaijan to redirect oil from Baku-Supsa pipeline to BTC in August
July 18 (Reuters) – BP Azerbaijan is not planning to pump oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline in August and will instead redirect next month’s volume to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Vice-President Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said on Monday.
The company also said it planned to suspend its Alpha platform at the Shah Deniz field for planned maintenance in the third quarter.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Edmund Blair)