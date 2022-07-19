Recent News

  

BP Azerbaijan to redirect oil from Baku-Supsa pipeline to BTC in August

BP Azerbaijan is not planning to pump oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline in August and will instead redirect next month’s volume to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Vice-President Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said on Monday.

The company also said it planned to suspend its Alpha platform at the Shah Deniz field for planned maintenance in the third quarter.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

