BP Azerbaijan to redirect oil from Baku-Supsa pipeline to BTC in August

July 18 (Reuters) – BP Azerbaijan is not planning to pump oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline in August and will instead redirect next month’s volume to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Vice-President Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said on Monday.

The company also said it planned to suspend its Alpha platform at the Shah Deniz field for planned maintenance in the third quarter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Edmund Blair)