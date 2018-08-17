BP : Firms acquire BPs 100,000bpd refinery in Turkey for relocation to Nigeria

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, disclosed that a group of investors has acquired a 100,000-barrel per day, BPD, refinery in Turkey, from British Petroleum, BP, and are currently in the process of relocating the plant to Nigeria for installation near the Port-Harcourt Refinery.

The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, also noted that another brownfield refinery with similar capacity would be built by another group of investors near the Warri refinery.

It said both projects were under its collocation initiative designed to boost local refining capacity and to end the era of petroleum products importation.

Speaking on the projects in an interview published in theNNPC News, a monthly publication of the corporation, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, said it was part of efforts being made to achieve self-sufficiency in local refining, besides the rehabilitation of the refineries.

He said: A group of investors has commenced the process of relocating a refinery that used to be owned by BP from Turkey to Nigeria to be installed near the Port Harcourt Refinery under the NNPC refinery collocation initiative.

Our collocation initiative aimed at getting private sector investors to bring in brownfield refineries so that they can share facilities is also yielding results.

Baru further explained that a similar plan to establish a brownfield refinery near the Warri Refinery was also in the offing.

