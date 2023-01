BP produced 20.4 mln tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan in 2022 – ministry

BP BP.L produced 20.4 million tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan in 2022, the energy ministry said on Friday.

Gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field totalled 13.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), the energy ministry said, while 25.2 bcm was produced from the Shah Deniz gas project.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Editing by Mark Potter)