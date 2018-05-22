BP secures 2 mil mt/year of LNG from Louisiana’s Venture Global Calcasieu Pass

BP has secured 2 million mt/year of LNG from the Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Louisiana, under a 20-year sales and purchase agreement with Venture Global LNG, the companies announced.

BP will purchase the LNG on a free on board, or FOB, basis starting from the commercial operation date of the facility, currently expected in 2022.

The agreement brings the exporter’s total contracted quantity under the 20-year binding SPA to 6 million mt/year. BP joins Venture Global’s other LNG partners, which include Shell, Edison S.p.A. and Galp.

Venture Global LNG is developing two export facilities in Louisiana — the 10 million mt/year Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico, and the 20 million mt/year Venture Global Plaquemines LNG on the Mississippi River.

“As we finalize our arrangements for Calcasieu Pass and proceed towards financing, we have now begun to execute binding commitments for our Plaquemines project, which will also supply low-cost, long-term LNG to our global customers,” Venture Global LNG co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender said.

Venture Global has raised $525 million of capital to date to support the development of its projects.

Source: Platts