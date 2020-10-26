bp starts gas production from Qattameya field

bp today announced the start of gas production from its latest development ‎offshore Egypt – the Qattameya gas field in the North Damietta offshore concession.

Through bp’s joint venture, Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC), the field, which is ‎expected to produce up to 50 million cubic feet of gas per day, has been developed ‎through a one-well subsea development and tie-back to existing infrastructure.‎

Karim Alaa, regional president, North Africa, bp

Karim Alaa, bp’s North Africa regional president, said: “By building on bp’s significant ‎existing assets and infrastructure offshore Egypt, we were able to develop Qattameya ‎efficiently and economically. Creating value through high quality, efficient oil and gas ‎developments is a key part of bp’s strategy. We see this as a great example of resilient ‎hydrocarbons development.

‎“We are proud to have brought this project safely onstream through an extremely ‎challenging period. Our team continues to work to support Egypt realising the potential of ‎its energy resources, adding to our track-record of delivery and enabled by our established ‎partnerships with the Egyptian petroleum sector.”

Qattameya, whose discovery was announced in 2017, is located approximately 45 km west ‎of the Ha’py platform, in 108 metres of water. It is tied back to the Ha’py and Tuart field ‎development via a new 50km pipeline and is also connected to their existing subsea ‎utilities via a 50 kilometre umbilical.

‎bp holds 100% equity in the North Damietta offshore concession in the East Nile Delta. ‎Gas production from the field is directed to Egypt’s national grid.‎

Source: BP