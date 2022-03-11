BPA welcomes UK SHORE funding

Reacting to news that the Department for Transport has allocated a multiyear £206m settlement for a new UK SHORE unit to support the maritime transition to net zero, for Mark Simmonds, Director of Policy at British Ports Association said:

It’s great news for maritime that our sector has taken the bulk of this new money for green growth. We have been calling for a green maritime fund for years and this is a really positive step forward.

It will be important for government to now examine the case for investment in existing green technology where there is no business case, as with shoreside power. This needs to be considered alongside alternative options and appropriate regulatory reform.

It is also becoming increasingly clear that there will need to be significant enabling investment outside of ports in energy networks to support this innovation and move to zero emissions technology. That is not what this funding is for but it will be important that the energy needs for zero emissions infrastructure and technology are met.

Source: British Ports Association