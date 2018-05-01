BP’s European natural gas price realization jumps to near three-year high

BP said Tuesday its average realized gas price in Europe jumped to $7.18/Mcf ($7.01/MMBtu) in the first quarter of 2018 — a near three-year high — as wholesale prices rallied due to periods of extreme cold weather.

– Highest sales price since Q2 2015 as wholesale prices rise

– European gas realization up 29% on quarter, 33% on year

– BP still suffering from low US realized gas prices

The realized price was up 29% on the previous quarter and 33% year on year, reaching the highest level since the second quarter of 2015.

BP’s global realized gas price was also higher at $3.78/Mcf, buoyed by higher sales prices in its rest of the world segment, and despite a slight dip in its US sales price to $2.25/Mcf, the lowest since Q3 2016.

European majors saw a steady improvement in realized gas prices in 2017 as wholesale prices recovered from multi-year lows over the course of 2016.

European gas prices slumped in 2016 and for part of 2017 due to an oversupplied market and relatively mild weather across Europe.

BP’s realized European price fell to a multi-year low in Q3 2016 of just $3.94/Mcf — the equivalent of $3.83/MMBtu.

European gas prices recovered toward the end of 2017 and early 2018 due to market tightness and higher demand.

The average day-ahead price at the UK NBP hub in Q1 was $8.06/MMBtu, according to S&P Global Platts assessments, while the average day-ahead price at the Dutch TTF was slightly lower at $7.69/MMBtu.

US GAS OUTPUT

BP was hit particularly hard by the continued low Henry Hub gas price in the US in the wake of the shale gas boom.

BP has said it could drive forward its US gas business at a sub-$3/MMBtu Henry Hub price, having brought down its operating costs to below the peer average.

BP is more exposed to US gas prices than its European peers given its large portfolio of producing assets in the US.

CFO Brian Gilvary, speaking on a conference call with analysts Tuesday, said BP’s portfolio in the US lower 48 was “very gassy” with 85% of its production gas and the remaining 15% liquids.

BP’s US gas production in Q1 averaged 1.79 Bcf/d, compared with just 217 MMcf/d in Europe.

The company’s total gas output in the period was 7.46 Bcf/d, with the rest of the world accounting for the balance.

Its worldwide gas business is growing quickly with new projects having started up in Oman and Egypt.

Its huge Shah Deniz 2 gas field project in Azerbaijan is also due to begin producing gas in the coming months, Gilvary said.

“Shah Deniz 2 is an incredibly strategic and important project for Europe. It is 99% complete,” he said.

Source: Platts