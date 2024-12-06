BP’s Tangguh LNG Train 3 to return to normal operation in 1-2 days, regulator says

BP’s Tangguh LNG Train 3 is expected to return to normal operation within a fewdays following a disruption last month, a spokesperson of Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulatorSKK Migas said on Thursday.

BP was conducting repairs and parts replacement at the facility in West Papua following instrumentation issues at an onshore receiving facility in mid November.

The Train 3 is currently ramping up production and should return to normal in one or two days, Hudi Suryodipuro of SKK Migas told Reuters.

The third train of LNG Tangguh, which has a processing capacity of 3.8 million metric tons per year, was completed in July 2023.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by John Mair)