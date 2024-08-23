Brabo Partners with Artemis Technologies to Introduce 100% Electric Pilot Boat

Brabo, a leading provider of pilot and port services in Antwerp, Belgium, has signed a deal with clean maritime technology company, Artemis Technologies, to bring an Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat into its fleet.

Scheduled for delivery in late summer 2025, the introduction of the fully electric foiling vessel represents a forward-thinking shift for one of the world’s busiest ports, aligning with global efforts to tackle climate change and championing sustainable practices across the maritime industry.

This partnership is a bold statement of intent. By choosing the Artemis EF-12 Pilot boat, Brabo is positioning itself at the cutting edge of environmentally responsible maritime solutions. The boat, designed with input from pilotage service operators around the globe, meets the highest standards of safety and performance, and is fully compliant with ES-TRIN (European Standard laying down Technical Requirements for Inland Navigation vessels).

The Artemis EF-12 Pilot is no ordinary vessel. Being 100% electric, it produces zero operational emissions whilst slashing operational costs by up to 80%. An advanced active flight control system offers precise control, ensuring optimal stability and safety in displacement mode during pilot transfers, even in challenging conditions – significantly enhancing comfort for both pilots and crew.

The Artemis eFoiler® electric propulsion system also minimises wake, allowing for high-speed transit in areas where such speeds were previously restricted – thereby boosting pilot hour utilisation and lessening environmental impacts.

Herman Van Driessche, CEO of Brabo Havenloodsen en Bootlieden BV said:

“We are very excited to include this vessel in our fleet. Since the first contact with Artemis Technologies, already two years ago, we were convinced that this technology could help us in our mission for sustainable, safe and comfortable waterborne transport.

From the start, we were impressed by the quality product Artemis Technologies was developing with all its highly motivated staff. We have seen them grow over the past few years and the results we already experienced have supported our decision to purchase this vessel.

We are proud to soon be able to operationally deploy this pioneering foiling vessel in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. With this purchase, we fully support their vision to strive together towards a sustainable port.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies said:

“We are delighted to partner with Brabo to provide an Artemis EF-12 Pilot—a vessel that exemplifies our dedication to safety, reliability and overall cost reduction. This contract underscores the confidence placed in our technology and our ability to deliver high-speed, zero-emission solutions that meet the rigorous demands of maritime operations. Brabo’s decision to integrate an Artemis EF-12 Pilot into their fleet is a testament to the vessel’s performance and our shared commitment to future-proofing our oceans and waterways.”

As part of the testing and validation of the Artemis EF-12 Pilot, Artemis recently put their e-foiling technology through its paces in the Port of Cork, Ireland. During the demonstration the Artemis EF-12 Workboat successfully completed multiple pilot transfer manoeuvres alongside a range of vessel types. View the footage here.

Source: Artemis Technologies