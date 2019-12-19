Braemar ACM to offer execution services for LNG freight futures

Braemar ACM Shipbroking is pleased to announce that as of 23 December 2019 it will offer execution services for the three newly listed LNG freight futures contracts on CME. The service is run by Braemar ACM’s securities division, Braemar Atlantic Securities Ltd, in conjunction with Braemar ACM’s physical LNG shipping desk. The Baltic Exchange LNG freight routes will be available for clearing via CME Clearport.

Tris Simmonds, head of Braemar Atlantic Securities, says, “Braemar ACM have been instrumental in the development of the three Baltic LNG freight assessments and we are pleased that the indices have finally reached the milestone of becoming a tradeable cleared futures contract. The LNG freight market has real interest for these contracts as both a hedging and a speculative tool. Braemar Atlantic Securities continues to grow its offering and the addition of LNG freight futures shows the model of physical shipping desks working in conjunction with a derivatives team can bring new products to market.”

Source: Braemar ACM Shipbroking