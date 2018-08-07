Braemar Shipping Services PLC Delivery of new LNG carrier to Uniper Global

Braemar Shipping Services plc, a leading international provider of broking, financial, consultancy, technical and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore and insurance industries, is delighted to announce the successful delivery of the 180,000m(3) Liquid Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC) called “LNG Schneeweisschen” (the Vessel) from DSME, South Korea, as part of the ongoing LNGC newbuilding project between Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) and Braemar.

The Vessel has been built for Japan based owners, MOL, and may be provided to Uniper under a 20 year transportation agreement. Braemar has worked as the commercial (Braemar ACM) and technical (the engineering business within Braemar Technical Services) consultant for Uniper throughout this project, from concept to delivery.

The Vessel delivers pioneering, state of the art, LNG technology, which includes: the most modern slow speed two-stroke X-DF propulsion system manufactured by Wartsila; partial reliquification with methane refrigeration containment systems; and the new ‘DS Bow’ hull design. The Vessel should remain a world leader in its class for many years to come.

This project is particularly pleasing, as it illustrates the benefits from the close co-operation between the divisions of the Group. It mostly involved services within the Shipbroking and Technical divisions, however, other elements of the Group were also involved in wider parts of the project – most notably Braemar’s port agency business called Cory Brothers.

Commercially, Braemar’s role was to identify and negotiate with the shipyards and shipowners to deliver the most cost effective and efficient shipping solution under the requirements of the client, Uniper.

Technically, Braemar utilised its extensive experience of newbuild design and building, giving expert advice and developing the complex LNG Vessel specifications at the early stages, which contributed to the project success. Also, the Company conducted the subsequent design plan approvals and latterly the construction supervision at the shipyard on behalf of Uniper.

James Kidwell, CEO, commented, “Braemar is proud to be one of the only shipping services companies in the world able to provide its clients with the ability to design and deliver this type of project and is already working on delivering similar again in the very near future.”

Source: Braemar Shipping Services PLC