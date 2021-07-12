Braemar sponsors virtual platform for LISW21

Braemar, a leading international provider of shipbroking, financial advisory, risk management and logistics services, has underlined its support for London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21) by sponsoring the LISW21 Portal, the host platform for online gatherings at this year’s event.

LISW21, running from 13–17th September, is a hybrid event, giving in-person attendees, along with virtual audiences around the world, the opportunity to explore the key challenges and opportunities for the sector. Hosting LISW21 online also allows for a far wider international audience than ever before, with some elements of the industry facing air travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees joining online can host their events and organise meetings through the LISW21 Portal, as shown in our video on how to use the platform. The briefing, which also gives details of the technical support for online events and how to add planned gatherings or meetings to the LISW events calendar, will be sent to all attendees.

Commenting on Braemar’s commitment to sponsoring LISW21, James Gundy, Braemar’s Group CEO, said: “We are pleased to support LISW2021 and to sponsor the LISW2021 Portal. The use of the Portal is a great way to increase the reach of this year’s events, allowing more people from our industry and related sectors to come together and discuss important issues and ideas.”

Sean Moloney, Director of Shipping Innovation, owners and managers of LISW, welcomed Braemar’s support of this year’s event. “Braemar is a leader in its field, and we are delighted to be working with them once again on LISW. The LISW21 Portal offers an unrivalled opportunity for the wider international audience to participate in the week’s events alongside those attending LISW21 in person. We are excited to be able to welcome Braemar onboard as one of our valued sponsors.”

LISW21 is on track to host some 200 events and activities as well as holding its influential Headline Conference, which this year takes place at the London headquarters of the International Maritime Organization on the banks of the River Thames.

Source: London International Shipping Week