Brage Field & YME Field production update

Brage Field

Lime Petroleum AS (“LPA”) today announced that oil production in July from the Brage Field in Norway, net to LPA, amounted to 4,738 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The field’s production continues to be stable, with a high uptime and at a higher rate than expected, much due to a new successful oil producer which came on stream earlier than planned, and despite some production downtime in a few other wells for equipment changes and testing during the month.

LPA holds a 33.8434 per cent interest in the Brage Field. The operator of the Brage Field is OKEA ASA.

Yme Field

At the Yme Field, production in July, net to LPA, was 756 boepd. Only oil is sold from the Yme Field as the produced gas is being used for production operations and re-injected into the reservoirs for improved oil recovery.

The Yme production in July was affected by intermittent full plant shutdowns during the month mainly due to compressor-related issues, which the operator has successfully resolved.

LPA holds a 10 per cent interest in the Yme Field. The operator of the Yme Field is Repsol Norge AS.

Source: Lime Petroleum