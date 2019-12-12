The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Greek Branch held its 15th Annual Forum, in cooperation with the British Embassy Athens, on Tuesday, 10th of December 2019 at Eugenides Foundation.

The title was: «Brave New World: Shipping in the Era of Trade Wars» and the Forum was well attended by over 400 shipping professionals of the Greek and International shipping market.

At this year’s event, ICS celebrated 100 years of receiving its Royal Charter, which established the Institute as the only internationally recognised professional body representing shipping professionals from all sectors of the commercial maritime industry. ICS Greek Branch celebrated, also, 15 years of presence and success in providing professional maritime education and training to the Greek Shipping market, as well as of establishing a great network of Members and Students.

A welcome address was made by Mrs Natalia Margioli – Komninou FICS, Managing Director of the ICS Greek Branch and Hellenic Management Centre and Mr Nicolas A. Tsavliris, FICS, Chairman of the ICS Greek Branch and Tsavliris Salvage Group.

A special address was made by Her Excellency, the British Ambassador to Greece, Ms Kate Smith CMG. The Ambassador highlighted the long standing and close relation of the British Embassy with the ICS Greek Branch and the successful and remarkable growth of the Greek Branch all these years.

The panel included the following distinguished speakers:

Mr Aris Koropoulis, Managing Director, ASTRA Shipmanagement Inc.

Mr George Lambrou MICS, Partner, Keystone Law – Solicitor Advocate and Maritime Arbitrator

Mr Dimitris Patrikios FICS, CEO, Kyklades Maritime Corporation

Mr Filippos Prokopakis, Commercial Manager, Chartering / S&P, Danaos Shipping Co. Ltd.

Mrs Ioanna Prokopiou, Managing Director, Prominence Maritime S.A. / Sea Traders S.A.

Mrs Katerina Stathopoulou MICS, Executive Director, Investments & Finance Ltd

Mrs Eva Tzima, Research Director, Intermodal Shipbrokers Co.

The panel was moderated by Mr Simon Ward, FICS, Director, Ursa Shipbrokers.

The forum itself was an informative and lively event. The speakers discussed how shipping will cope with the new brave world and especially the effects of the escalating trade wars on the shipping markers. The panelists explained how the trade wars have changed the cargo flows and the freight markers, and mentioned the new opportunities that were developed.

There was an interesting discussion about the tariffs and sanctions imposed, with experts commenting that both have been used as a weapon in trade warfare and as a reaction of US voters’ concern to a shifting of wealth from the west to the east. They shared some interesting cases where sanctions created innocent collateral damages in shipping. Thus, they pointed out that both tariffs and sanctions are disruptive for good and bad and is the consumer that would ultimately pay for tariffs, and the economy.

The latter part of the forum was devoted to environmental issues as they are becoming increasingly important in geopolitical and geo-economics sphere. Emissions targets were debated, with passion, with some speakers advocating slow steaming, which seemed to be the only real solution. Others on the panel and in the audience disagreed, with alternative fuels, and technology advocated. Reference was made to the green shipping finance with the finance experts to highlight that at the end of the day, it is the numbers, and profit, that count for the banks and other financial institutions.

The forum concluded with the panelists giving advice to newcomers to the industry, all of which reflected the passion, insight, intelligence, knowledge and experience which they had shown during their participation of what was a very enjoyable and fulfilling evening.

During the panel discussion, there was an impressive interaction between the audience and the panelists. Participants were asking questions to the speakers, commenting on the topics addressed and even, expressing their opinions and views. This fact proved once again that the ICS Annual Forum is not only a meeting point of shipping professionals but a platform of exchanging ideas and learn from each other.

The ICS Greek Branch was recognised, again this year, for being the largest examination centre in the world, being the best performing exam centre and is now a Model Branch within the ICS network.

This excellent performance of the Greek Branch is translated into thirteen distinction students and three International Prize Winners, that have excelled in the ICS Professional Qualifying Examinations during the last academic year. All of them were honored during the Awards Giving Ceremony, which was included in the Annual Forum’s proceeding.

The awarded Distinction Candidates were:

Legal Principles in Shipping examination: Evangelia Lytra

Port Agency examination: Anna Litina, Trafigura Maritime Ventures

Shipping Finance examination:

Vaios Papagrigorakis, EFG EUROBANK

Antonis Spanakis, Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd

Dionysions Tsilioris, URSA Shipbrokers

Athanasios Tampaxis

Shipping Business examination:

Alexandros Valamis, Polembros Shipping Limited

Konstantinos Andrianopoulos, Olympic Shipping & Management S.A.

Ship Sale & Purchase examination:

Stavros Dragatis, National Bank of Greece

Elina Malamaki, Technomar Shipping

John Vandoros, MG Livanos Maritime

Panagiota Ralli, International Routing Services

Evdoxia Stratigaki, VEGA Shipping Ltd.

Finally, the 3 International Prize Winners were:

Dry Cargo Chartering Examination: Panagiotis Dimakopoulos, Interunity Management Corporation

Ship Sale & Purchase Εxamination: Sotiris Alogakos, DASS Shipping

Shipping Law: Loukia Michail, Εmpros Lines Shipping Company

Before closing this year’s Forum, Mrs Margioli Komninou awarded, on behalf of the ICS Greek Branch, the Chairman, Mr Tsavliris, for his continuous support to the Branch, his 15 years chairmanship at the Greek Branch since 2004 and his long-standing dedication to the Institute, as a Member for over 50 years now.

The 15th Annual Forum of the ICS Greek Branch was held with the kind contribution and support of the following sponsors:

AB Maritime Inc., Acropolis Chartering & Shipping, , Best Oasis Limited, BPCO LTD, Capital Shipmanagement Corp., Cass Technava Maritime Ltd, Chios Navigation Hellas, Danaos Corporation, DTS Logistic Services, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Ltd, Element Shipmanagement S.A., Gac Shipping S.A., Holman Fenwick Willan International LLP, IFCHOR, Jotun Hellas Ltd., Naftomar Shipping & Trading Co Ltd, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, Nereus Shipping S.A., Seaborne Shipbrokers SA, Super Eco Tankers Management Inc., Target Marine S.A., Tsakos Energy Navigation, Ursachart S.A., Tsavliris Salvage Group

Source:Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Greek Branch