Brazil could produce 7 mln bpd oil, double reserves to 30 bln boe – minister

Brazil Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Wednesday that the country could produce 7 million barrels of oil per day and consolidate its position as a commodity exporter, without giving a time frame.

Speaking at the start of the massive and widely expected transfer-of-rights auction, he added that after the current tender, Brazil’s reserves could double, reaching 30 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marianna Parraga, editing by Louise Heavens)