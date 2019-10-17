Brazil data: Corn exports at 2.8 mil so far in Oct; seen meeting full-year projection

Brazilian corn exports in the first two weeks of October totaled 2.8 million mt, not far off the 3.1 million mt exported in the whole of October last year, according to data from the country’s trade department.

Brazil has already exported 27.8 million mt of corn so far this marketing year, which began in February, the data showed.

The country needs to export only 10.2 million in the coming months to meet the forecast of 38 million mt in 2018-19 made by the national agricultural agency Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab).

Given the pace of exports in previous years over the November-January period, coupled with the competitiveness of Brazilian corn over US corn, the South American exporter is highly likely to meet Conab’s export projection.

Brazilian corn exports have surged this year due to a bumper harvest. Corn production hit a record 100 million mt in 2018-19.

Pre-harvest sales of corn in Mato Grosso, Brazil’s largest grain producer, touched 41.9% of the projected production for 2019-20 as of Thursday, compared with 29.6% during the same period last year, according to a report published by Instituto Mato-Grossense de Economia Agropecuaria.

Corn sales are up in the state due to rising domestic consumption, by the ethanol industry in particular, the report said.

The institute has projected Mato Grosso 2019-20 corn production at 31.64 million mt, down 2.2% year on year.

Source: Platts