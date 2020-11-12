Brazil forecasts record grain output in 2020-2021 harvest season

Brazil expects record grain production of 268.9 million tons this 2020-2021 harvest season, 4.6 percent more than the previous 2019-2020 season, the state-run National Supply Company (Conab) said.

An estimated 67.1 million hectares of land have been cultivated, or 1.8 percent more than last season and the most land cultivated on record.

Soybean production, the main export product of Brazilian agriculture, should reach 135 million tons, which would confirm the South American country’s ranking as the world’s largest producer of the oilseed, with a cultivation area of 38.2 million hectares.

Soy exports this year are expected to amount to around 82.7 million tons, with 81.4 million tons already exported between January and October, while next year exports should reach 85 million tons, for an increase of 2.78 percent.

Corn production is expected to be the largest on record, at 104.9 million tons from an area of 18.4 million hectares.

Bean production is estimated to reach 3.1 million tons, with a total area of 2.9 million hectares planted.

Regarding wheat, about 80 percent of the 2020 harvest has already been completed, with an estimated production of 6.4 million tons and 2.3 million hectares cultivated.

Source: Xinhua