Brazil FPSO Start-Ups Find Their Groove

Brazil’s oil production has seemingly found its groove, with Rystad Energy expecting the country to be a sizable contributor to non-OPEC, non-US growth throughout the 2020s. Seven new FPSO projects have come under the spotlight, beginning at a somewhat sluggish pace last year, ramping up and reaching an average daily output of about 660,000 bpd in August. Rystad Energy estimates that the corresponding collective tally for 2019, with further ramp-up on the three FPSOs started in 2019 coupled with one more unit to come on stream in December, will average about 510,000 bpd.



Source: Rystad Energy