Brazil grain crop to reach a record 312.2 mln tns in 2022/23, Conab says

in Commodity News 09/12/2022

Brazil’s total grain crop is expected to reach a record 312.2 million tonnes, government food and statistics agency Conab said on Thursday, up 15% from the previous year though slightly down from a previous estimate of 313.04 million tonnes.

The South American nation’s soybean production is seen reaching 153.48 million tonnes in the new season, up 22.2% year-on-year, while total corn output is expected to jump 11.2% to 125.83 million tonnes.

Conab’s previous projections for soybean and corn stood at 153.54 million and 126.4 million tonnes, respectively.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

