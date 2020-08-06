Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Brazil has preserved 11mln jobs, economy is recovering – Economy Minister

Brazil has preserved 11mln jobs, economy is recovering – Economy Minister

in World Economy News 07/08/2020

Brazil has preserved 11 million jobs thanks to government measures taken to support the economy since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the initial hit to employment is almost over, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday.

Speaking in virtual testimony to lawmakers, Guedes also said the economy faces another difficult month or two “but we are recovering.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software