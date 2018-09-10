Recent News

  

Brazil is the main oil supplier of China’s independent refineries

Brazil was the main supplier of crude oil to independent refineries in China in August, up 81.4% year-on-year to 1.21 million tons, S&P Global Platts said.

Brazilian shipments of crude oil from January to August increased by 80.7% year-on-year to 10.37 million tons.

S&P Global Platts also reported that eight Chinese companies, including Taifeng Hairun, imported Brazilian oil, with the Lula variety accounting for 66.5% of the total and was the most imported by independent refineries in Shandong.

Platt’s figures cover oil barrels imported by independent refineries through ports in Shandong Province and Tianjin, as well as those for the Hengli Petrochemical refineries in Liaoning Province and Zhejiang Petrochemical in Zhejiang.
Source: Macauhub

