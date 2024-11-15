Brazil likely to export record volume of soybean meal in 2024, says exporters group

Brazil’s soybean meal exports in 2024 will probably set a new record, topping the best mark in history recorded in 2023, according to local grains traders lobby Anec.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

In 2023/24, Brazil should once again be the second global exporter of soybean meal, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), as it had taken the lead in 2022/23 after a crop failure in Argentina, traditionally the largest exporter.

Brazil is also the leader in foreign sales and production of soybeans.

BY THE NUMBERS

From January to November, Brazil is expected to export 21.12 million tons of soybean meal, while last year shipments totaled 22.35 million tons, according to Anec figures.

To surpass 2023, therefore, soybean meal exports would need to total just over 1.23 million tons in December, which is very likely since Brazil has exported more than that every month of 2024 so far.

KEY QUOTE

“Considering that the monthly volume of soybean meal is very linear, we will export more than in 2023,” said Jean Budziak, head of Anec’s market intelligence area.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Luana Benedito; Writing by Isabel Teles; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Sandra Maler)