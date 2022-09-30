Brazil soy crushers halt production as margins turn negative

A number of Brazilian soybean processors have temporarily halted units as crushing margins turned negative, reflecting weak domestic demand for biodiesel and high vegetable oil inventories at production sites, according to two analysts on Wednesday.

Abiove, a trade group representing global oilseed crushers in Brazil, confirmed the move, telling Reuters that some of its members advanced scheduled maintenance stoppages as soy oil prices dropped even as soybean prices remained high, hurting margins.

Victor Mendes, an analyst at HedgePoint Global, said Brazil has over 99 soybean crushing plants, adding over 10 units had already been halted as global soy oil prices fell reflecting a spike in Indonesian palm oil stocks.

Both oils compete in export markets.

“Brazilian crushers have been caught off guard with a sudden soybean oil and soybean meal oversupply in the market, pressuring crushing margins to its lowest levels since July 2021,” he told Reuters.

Abiove could not comment on how much capacity has been shut, but said it may revise 2022’s soy processing forecasts as fresh crushing data come in reflecting changes in the market.

For now, Abiove still sees companies processing a record 48.9 million tonnes of soybeans this year, chief economist Daniel Amaral said.

Eduardo Vanin, an analyst at Agrinvest, got word that at least eight plants in five states had been halted due to bad margins and low demand for biodiesel. This would represent about 15,000 tonnes less of daily processing capacity in Brazil, he said quoting traders.

Brazil’s total daily crushing capacity is 202,300 tonnes per day, according to Abiove data.

Conceivably, the halted plants could stay idle for about 30 days, or until demand for soy oil returns or products in storage start being moved, Vanin said.

“Lack of storage space for degummed oil is a big issue,” Vanin said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter and Sandra Maler)