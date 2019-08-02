Brazil soy exports lag as Chinese demand wanes, corn hits record

Brazil’s soybean exports fell in July due to weaker demand from the world’s largest importer, China, but corn exports from the South American country hit a monthly high in July, government data showed.

Soybean exports from the world’s largest supplier fell by 23% to 7.82 million tonnes last month, the data showed.

China’s demand for soy, which is used to make animal feed, has fallen as the spread of African swine fever has wiped out millions of hogs in the Asian country.

Frederico Humberg, founder of grain trader AgriBrasil, told Reuters he expects Brazil’s corn exports to rise even higher in August, as some 5.5 million tonnes of corn already appear in the month’s line-up of ships waiting to load at Brazilian ports.

With a bumper crop estimated at around 100 million tonnes this season, Brazil is likely to export about 40 million tonnes of the cereal this year.

