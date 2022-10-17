Brazil soy growers plant six mln hectares in a week, sowing jumps to 24% of area

Brazilian farmers planted six million hectares (14.8 million acres) with soybeans in just a week as rains in the center west of the country helped growers advance work, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

Thanks to last week’s advances, AgRural estimates 24% of Brazil’s entire soybean area had been planted through last Thursday, compared to 10% of the area the week before.

One year ago, 22% of Brazil’s soybean area had been sowed at this time in the season, AgRural said.

The consultancy said planting could have covered an even larger area had it not been for excess rains in states like Mato Grosso do Sul.

At the same time in Parana, some farmers may have to replant their soybean seeds after it rained more than expected in some areas, AgRural added.

Brazil, the world’s biggest producer of soybeans, will plant 42.89 million hectares with the oilseed this season, 3.4% more than in the previous cycle, the government said.

Barring weather issues, Brazilian farmers may reap a record soybean crop of more than 152 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by David Evans)