Brazil soybean port premiums react amid stronger export demand

Brazilian soybean port premiums have recovered against reference Chicago contracts this week, reflecting stronger international demand for the oilseeds produced in the world’s biggest supplier, according to data from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea).

The rally boosted liquidity in the domestic soy market, with export deals being reported for 2023/24 crop and next season’s crop, which has yet to be sowed.

Brazilian soybean port premiums against Chicago’s April contract, for shipment at the port of Paranagua, had price indications from buyers at -40 dollar cents per bushel and at -37 cents per bushel from sellers this week, Cepea said.

This compares with price indications at -75 cents from buyers and -55 cents from sellers in the previous week, according to Cepea data.

On Tuesday, grain exporters lobby Anec raised its February projection for Brazilian soybean exports by more than 1 million metric tons, to 8.5 million tons.

Soybean’s FOB price rose 0.4% through Thursday, to $24.31 per bag, despite a fall in Chicago quotes.

