Brazil total corn crop revised upward, exports to grow in 2019 – Agroconsult

Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a total crop of 101.2 million tonnes of corn in the 2018-19 season, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said, revising up its previous forecast of 100.4 million tonnes.

Brazil’s second corn crop is now seen at 74.6 million tonnes compared to 74.2 million tonnes expected in May, according to Agroconsult. The consultancy also estimates Brazil corn exports in 2019 at 38 million tonnes, up from 31 million tonnes projected in March.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)