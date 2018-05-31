Recent News

  

Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port

in Port News 31/05/2018

Terminal operators at Latin America’s largest port Santos said in a statement on Wednesday that the flow of goods by trucks on the site has not resumed even as a trucker protest against high fuel prices that lasted more than a week began to unwind.

Sopesp, which represents operators including sugar trading group Copersucar SA and grain handler Archer Daniels Midland , said truckers are “refusing” to conduct their vehicles to the port’s loading and unloading areas. “Truckers are parked at many points, apparently awaiting orders or better conditions to continue their journeys.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ana Mano)

