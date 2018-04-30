Brazil, US close to deal on steel export quota system: sources

Brazilian steelmakers have to decide Friday whether or not to accept a quota system proposed by the US Department of Commerce in order to avoid a 25% tariff on their steel exports to America, according to sources.

At a late Thursday meeting of the Brazilian steel association, Aco Brasil, it was disclosed that the proposal includes a 70% annual limit on finished steel exports to the US based on the average of the past three years. Semi-finished products would be eligible for a 100% quota under the same average scheme.

In the 2015-2017 period, Brazil exported an average of 959,329 mt/year of finished steel to the US, and an average of 3.5 million mt/year of semis, according to Commerce data.

It is still unclear whether the proposal foresees a hard quota structure, in which the US would not be able to receive any other steel imports from Brazil beyond the volume limit.

The sources were also, amongst other things, unable to say whether the quota enforcement system would be in place at the port of exit or entrance.

Prior to the meeting, exporters were confident about the possibility that semis, imported for further processing by US mills, would be exempt from both tariffs and quotas.

“If the proposal is accepted, the association will have to define in the next few days with its members the proper volume assigned to each one,” one of the sources said. “It will be a nasty fight.”

Aco Brasil was not available for comment immediately Friday.

