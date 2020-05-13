Brazil wheat stocks to hit record low amid COVID-19 pandemic – Conab

Recent News

  

A net importer of wheat, Brazil will buy more of it than ever as the global COVID-19 pandemic increases domestic appetite for bread and other flour-based products, an official at government food supply and statistics agency Conab said on Tuesday.

Final 2020 wheat stocks in Brazil are estimated at 170,000 tonnes, the lowest in history, while imports into Brazil, mainly from neighboring Argentina, are expected to reach the hitherto unseen level of 7.3 million tonnes in 2020, Conab data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

