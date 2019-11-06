Brazil would be welcome to join OPEC, Sec-Gen Barkindo says

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said that Brazil would be welcome to join the oil producer group but it had not yet made an official request to do so.

“They would be most welcome to join,” Barkindo told reporters.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last month that he wants his country to join OPEC, a move that would add the most significant new producer to the oil cartel for years but met with scepticism in Brazil’s energy industry.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)