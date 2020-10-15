Brazilian coffee exports hit record in September

Coffee exports from Brazil hit an all-time high in September at 3.8 million bags shipped. The number includes green, soluble, and roast and ground coffee. Shipped volume was 8.6% higher than in September 2019, and the biggest amount ever shipped in a September.

September exports fetched USD 458 million, up 3.6%. Revenue in local currency was BRL 2.5 billion, up 35.7% due to a US dollar hike. Price per bag averaged at USD 120.7. The numbers are from the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé).

‘We are very pleased with the coffee export results in September. Sales volume was a record for the month, and we saw a very significant increase in total revenue in Brazilian reais. We also noted that results could have been even better, by 10% to 15%, hadn’t it been for logistics issues involving a shortage of shipping containers and space in vessels,’ a press release quoted Cecafé chairman Nelson Carvalhaes as saying.

Year-to-date through September 2020, 30.5 million bags of coffee got shipped from Brazil, grossing USD 3.9 billion, or BRL 19.6 billion. Revenue in reais was up 31.7% year-on-year.

Sales to the Arab countries came out to 1.4 million bags and USD 145.5 million year-to-date, up 6.9%. Arab countries took in 4.6% of all coffee shipped from Brazil.

The biggest market was the United States, at 5.6 million bags, followed by Germany, Belgium, Italy, Japan, Turkey, Russia, Mexico, Spain and Canada. Sales to Mexico, Russia and Belgium increased the most, by roughly 19%>

The 2020/21 Crop Year

July, August and September 2020 were the first three months of the 2020/21 crop year. Brazil had its best-ever early-season results, which the Cecafé argues is an attestation that Brazilian coffee has carved out a major place for itself in the market, due to its volume and quality.

The three months saw 10.5 million bags shipped, the strongest number in five years, and up 2.7% from 2019. Revenues came out to USD 1.3 billion, or BRL 6.8 billion, up 34.3% in reais. The average price per bag was USD 119.5.

Source: ANBA