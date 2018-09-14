Brazilian coffee exports jump 33 pct in August; robusta rebounds

Brazil exported 3.07 million bags (60 kg) of coffee in August, the largest monthly volume in the last two years and 33 percent more than levels in the same month a year before, exporters association Cecafé said.

With the harvest of a record crop completed and beans showing high quality, Cecafé said volumes were significant. Shipments of the robusta type recovered strongly, with exports of 537,000 bags in August compared with only 29,000 bags a year earlier.

Arabica coffee exports reached 2.53 million bags compared with 2.27 million bags in August, 2017.

The average price for a bag of Brazilian coffee exported in August was $138, 15.6 percent lower than in the same month a year earlier, Cecafé said.

Instant coffee exports reached the equivalent to 327,000 bags, 8 percent more than last year, as processors increased volumes due to higher availability of robusta coffee in Brazil. That variety is widely used by soluble coffee producers.

Robusta production was sharply reduced in 2016 and 2017 due to a drought in the top-producing state of Espírito Santo, but improved dramatically this year with better weather.

Source: Reuters